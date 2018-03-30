Police search for group of men after armed carjacking in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a group of men after an armed carjacking in Miami Friday morning.

A perimeter has been set up along Northwest 18th Street, between 18th and 19th Avenue. However, it all began about eight miles south of the police perimeter, at 2700 S.W. 33rd Court.

7News spoke with the victims. The couple said they were getting home from work, when they were ambushed at gun point and told to get down on the ground.

One of the victims, Naseem Zarasham, believes they may have been followed. “While I was walking inside some guys just pulled up behind us with a gun, told [my boyfriend] to get on the ground and give him everything,” she said. “So he’s like OK. So he gave him his phone and wallet and then they got in the car and just took off. It was terrible.”

Zarasham said her boyfriend is currently working with police to identify the suspects. They are described as young men, wearing dark clothing. At least one of them has been reported armed.

At this point it is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

“They took everything, like all my work clothes, my uniform, my laptop, his phone, his wallet – everything,” said Zarasham, “so I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s just crazy that this can happen at any time, anywhere really. I felt safe, but not anymore.”

The couple believes the car may have been found crashed. They told 7 News the car is actually a rental, since their car is in the shop.

The SWAT team was called in. A chopper is now assisting in the search.

