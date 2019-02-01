Police search for father accused of kidnapping two children in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating a kidnapping in Miami.

The incident occurred near the 400 block of Northeast 37th Street, Friday.

Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. in reference to a domestic violence call.

Upon arrival, officers were told two juveniles were kidnapped.

Police later confirmed Zak Gotay, the father, had kidnapped his two children, 4-year-old Zakaria and 2-year-old Collins Gotay.

Gotay was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black plaid pants, police said.

We need your help locating the subject Zak Gotay pictured below in relation to a parental abduction. Zak Gotay, the father was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt & black plaid pants. Zak Gotay fled w/ his 4 & 2 year old boys, Zakaria and Collins Gotay. @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/hcxvgdiaBo — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 1, 2019

If you have any information on this kidnapping, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

