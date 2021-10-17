MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered woman missing out of Margate.

Arnisa Hunter, 35, left her home along Southwest Seventh Street and 63rd Terrace at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and has not been seen since.

Authorities said she left on foot and it remains unknown where she was headed.

Hunter stands approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Detectives describe the 35-year-old as a tall Black female with a thin build, medium-length red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a colorful sundress, black shoes and a black backpack.

Hunter suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Margate Police Department at 954- 764-4347.

