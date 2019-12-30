Police search for endangered teen missing out of Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered teenager missing out of Margate.

Penelope Elgueta, 16, was last seen in the parking lot outside of a Pollo Tropical, located at 5425 West Atlantic Blvd., at approximately 3 a.m., Monday.

Elgueta was reported missing by her boyfriend.

She stands approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Elgueta has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.

Officials said due to her age, Elgueta is considered endangered.

If you have any information on Elgueta’s whereabouts, call the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111 or 954-764-HELP.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.