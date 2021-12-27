PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Monica Bernard, 66, was last seen in her Pembroke Pines home, Sunday morning.

Bernard has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black and gold blouse, short blue jeans and white and pink shoes.

She suffers from memory loss.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.