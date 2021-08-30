MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Margate.

Jonathan Greaves, 33, was last seen walking westbound on Margate Boulevard after leaving his aunt’s home along Northwest 12th Avenue and 69th Street at approximately 6 p.m., Sunday.

According to authorities, Greaves has a thin build and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Greaves’ family told authorities he is bipolar and possibly autistic.

He is in town visiting his aunt from Washington DC.

Anyone with information on Greaves’ whereabouts is urged to call Margate Police at 954-972-7111.

