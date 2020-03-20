Police search for endangered man missing out of Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the pubic’s help in locating an endangered man who went missing in Homestead.

Homestead Police said 24-year-old Coby Chandler walked away from an assisted living facility in the area of the The Villages of Homestead Community sometime on Friday.

Chandler, who is a special needs resident at the facility, was last seen at the center at approximately 3 a.m.

He is said to be in need of medication and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information on Chandler’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.