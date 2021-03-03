Police search for endangered man missing out of Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered man who went missing out of Miami Shores.

Reginald Mashack, 69, was last seen leaving his home at approximately 10:30 a.m., Tuesday.

He was seen driving a 2012 Black Honda Civic with tag reading DHDM25.

Mashack stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to police, Mashack has been diagnosed with dementia and left his home without his cell phone.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark-colored pajama pants, and mismatched

sandals.

Anyone with information on Mashack’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Natasha McKay at 305-759-2468, extension 7102, or email Natasha.Mckay@mspd.org.

