Police search for endangered elderly man missing out of SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly man out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

The search is on for 86-year-old Joseito Carballo.

He was last seen near Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 25th Avenue, Wednesday.

He stands five feet and seven inches tall.

Carballo was last seen wearing a red cap, a gray shirt with pin stripes, gray slacks and black shoes.

If you have any information on Carballo’s whereabouts, call police.

