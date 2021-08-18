MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered adult missing out of Miami.

City of Miami Police said 63-year-old Rafael Camacho was last seen at an apartment along West Flagler Street and Southwest 29th Avenue on Aug. 12.

Camacho has white hair and brown eyes.

He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Detectives said Camacho is considered endangered due to having a pacemaker and hypertension.

If you have any information on Camacho’s whereabouts, call police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

