FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 78-year-old woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

Tertulia Joassaint was last seen Monday morning, wearing a blue night gown.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Joassaint suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Anyone with information about Joassaint’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

