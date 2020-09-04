Police search for endangered 68-year-old missing out of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 68-year-old who went missing in Miami.

Raoul Jean Felix was reported missing from 1170 NW 26th St. at approximately 6 p.m., Thursday.

He has Alzheimer’s disease and was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.

Felix stands 6 feet tall and weighs 205 pounds.

He has white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Felix’s whereabouts is urged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.