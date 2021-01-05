Police search for endangered 16-year-old missing out of Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager who went missing out of Margate.

According to Margate Police, 16-year-old Lakeisha Scott left her home along Northwest First Court and 66th Avenue between 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday.

She left a note at the residence reading she, “needed a break from life.”

Detectives said Scott suffers from severe depression, has a history of being Baker acted and has suicidal tendencies.

It remains unclear if she left her home on foot or in a vehicle.

Scott stands approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has a medium build.

She has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts and a purple/gray sweater.

She did not take her medication with her when she left.

Anyone with any information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-764-4347.

