MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 12-year-old missing out of Margate.

Javon Forrester was last seen leaving his home along Northwest 21st Street and 66th Avenue on a black bicycle at approximately 11:30 a.m., Friday.

He stands approximately 5 feet tall and weighs 88 pounds.

Forrester has black hair, brown eyes and a small scar on his upper left eyebrow.

Police said he attends Forest Glen Middle in Coral Springs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.

