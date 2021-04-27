Police search for elderly woman last seen in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking the public’s help to find a missing elderly woman who was last seen in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Maria Urruita, 72, was last seen leaving her home near Southwest 122nd Place and 198th Street, Monday.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and was wearing a colorful scarf and carrying a beige purse at the time she went missing.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

