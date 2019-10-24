Police search for elderly man missing out of NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jose Torres Hernandez was last seen on the 7800 block of Northwest 168th Street at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officials said he was headed to a Sedanos Food Market, located at 3950 West 12th Avenue, in a red four-door 2009 KIA Spectra with a tag of 290TBI.

#MISSING: Jose Torres Hernandez, 68 years old, was last seen in the 7600 Block of NW 168 Street. Please note, Jose Torres Hernandez suffers from Dementia and may be in need of services. If seen, please call @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/KeXVqvaupk — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 24, 2019

Torres Hernandez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

Detectives said he has Dementia and may be in need of services.

Torres Hernandez was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Torres Hernandez’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

