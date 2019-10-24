Police search for elderly man missing out of NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.
Sixty-eight-year-old Jose Torres Hernandez was last seen on the 7800 block of Northwest 168th Street at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
Officials said he was headed to a Sedanos Food Market, located at 3950 West 12th Avenue, in a red four-door 2009 KIA Spectra with a tag of 290TBI.
Torres Hernandez stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.
Detectives said he has Dementia and may be in need of services.
Torres Hernandez was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
If you have any information on Torres Hernandez’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
