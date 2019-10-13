Police search for elderly man missing out of North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who went missing out of North Miami Beach.

Enrique Mena, 67, was last seen in the area of Northeast 182nd Street and 12th Avenue on Sept. 5.

He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone coming across the missing individual in this picture is to contact @myNMBPolice 305-949-5500 pic.twitter.com/3h0de0rbJA — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) October 12, 2019

Mena was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki pants and a gray baseball cap with “Hot Wheels” in white lettering written across the front.

Detectives note his baseball cap has the word “daughter” written in Spanish on it along with a telephone number.

Mena speaks mostly Spanish and has white hair.

He usually travels on a bicycle and is known to frequent the Miami Beach and Bal Harbour area near the Ritz Carlton.

If you have an information on Mena’s whereabouts, contact the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-5500 or 305-948-2910.

