Police search for elderly man missing out of Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing elderly man.

William Felts, 72, was last seen leaving his home along West Oakland Park Boulevard near Landings Drive, April 16.

The Lauderhill Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating William Felts. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William is asked to contact the LPD @ 954-497-4700 pic.twitter.com/ui4kFHLi70 — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) April 23, 2021

He stands 5 feet and 6 inches and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police said Felts suffers from Atrial Fibrillation and takes several medications.

He was last spotted in Hollywood near the beach.

If you have any information on Felts’ whereabouts, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700.

