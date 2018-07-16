Police search for elderly man missing out of Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man out of Coral Gables.

According to authorities, Arbelio Pelaez, who suffers from Dementia, went missing from his assisted living facility at around 6 p.m., Sunday.

Pelaez was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, green/black jeans and sandals.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.

