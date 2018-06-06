Police search for duo in Hialeah Subway robbery

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a couple accused of robbing a Subway restaurant.

It happened near Fifth Avenue and East 49th Street in Hialeah, Sunday.

Surveillance video showed the suspect going behind the counter and ordering an employee to open the register at gunpoint.

A woman, allegedly the accomplice, remained on the other side of the counter with an open purse the crooks used to stuff the money into.

The couple then took off in a 2010 red Hyundai Elantra. Police consider them armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

