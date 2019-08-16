Police search for duo caught on camera targeting tourist in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman who worked together to rob a tourist in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police detectives said a woman visiting from Poland was walking in the area of Euclid Avenue and 11th Street at around 3:00 a.m., Tuesday when a man approached her from behind.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the duo walking on the sidewalk just before the strong-armed robbery occurred. The man was also captured following the woman as she approached her apartment building.

Officials said he knocked her to the ground while his female companion served as lookout.

The victim told authorities he struck her multiple times before fleeing the scene with her cellphone, ID and $20 in cash.

The man was caught on camera running from the scene shortly after.

This robbery comes a week after an iPhone, iPad, wallet and an Android phone were stolen from couple visiting Miami Beach from Germany.

If you have any information on this strong-armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

