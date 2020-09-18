Police search for driver who fatally struck elderly man in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck an elderly pedestrian and fled the scene in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene along 65th Street between East Fourth and Fifth avenues, at around 7 a.m., Friday.

Authorities said an 85-year-old man was walking along the crosswalk when he was struck and killed by a large vehicle driving at a high speed.

Investigators believe the vehicle that fled the scene could have visible front-end damage to the right side.

The victim has not been identified but police said he would normally go for an early morning walk from his home to Amelia Earhart Park.

Investigators said the fatal crash was not captured on surveillance cameras and are asking for information from members of the public.

If you have any information on this fatal hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.