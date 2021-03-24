Police search for driver, vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Miami.

A man was killed after being struck in the street at Northwest 21st Court and 36th Street, early Sunday morning.

Maynor Moncada, 27, was rushed to the hospital, but he would succumb to his injuries.

Police are looking for a red, four-door car, possibly a 2016 to 2018 Toyota Corolla with front-end damage.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

