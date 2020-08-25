Police search for driver of tractor trailer suspected of killing pedestrian in Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a tractor trailer that struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 79th Street just before 7 p.m., Tuesday.

Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim was a driver of the vehicle hauler that was seen on the scene,” City of Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega said.

7News cameras captured the victim’s tractor trailer off the eastbound lanes of 79th Street, where the collision occurred.

We are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash at NE 7 Ave & 79 St. The eastbound & westbound lanes on 79th St. have been shutdown. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/SIOasPy5KG — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 26, 2020

According to investigators, another truck driver struck the victim while he was unloading one of the vehicles from the car carrier. The truck did not stop on the scene and continued speeding eastbound, police said.

“He had exited the tractor trailer, and he was unloading one of the vehicles when he was actually hit by another tractor trailer,” Vega said. “We do not know what this tractor trailer looks like, but there had to have been people behind this tractor trailer or in front or coming from the opposite side that might have seen what happened, and we need you to come forward and give us information.”

Police described the scene as “gruesome,” and they have not yet released the deceased truck driver’s identity.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

