Police search for driver linked to fatal Northeast Miami-Dade hit and run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver months after a bicyclist was struck in the street.

Officers want to know who was behind the wheel when 55-year-old Larry Fortson was knocked off his bike. Fortson later died in the hospital.

The incident happened near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 58th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade back in May.

Police are looking for a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

