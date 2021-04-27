Police search for driver involved in NW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are looking for the person behind a hit-and-run in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance cameras captured the early morning hit-and-run near Northwest Ninth Avenue and 79th Street, last Wednesday.

The victim was seriously injured.

Police said they are searching for a 1997 to 2000 dark-colored Toyota Camry that has front-end and windshield damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.