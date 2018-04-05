Police search for driver involved in fatal NW Miami-Dade hit and run

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit and run collision.

A bicyclist was struck, police said, near Northwest 17th Avenue and 125th Street on Tuesday night. Fifty-five-year-old Charles Taylor was then rushed to Aventura Hospital, where he died due to his injuries.

Investigators said the driver left the scene in what might have been a 2001 Ford F-150.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

