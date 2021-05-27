SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who struck and killed an elderly man in a Southwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run.

Angel Martinez, 86, was crossing the street in the area of Southwest 97th Avenue and 40th Street when he was struck and killed by a white truck on May 14.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any details leading to an arrest.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

