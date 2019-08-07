Police search for driver in fatal Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking information from the public that will lead them to the driver behind the wheel of a fatal hit-and-run crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police detectives said the crash occurred in the area of Southwest 44th Avenue and Eight Street at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 18.

The victim, 61-year-old Mercedes Sarmiento-Lopez, was struck by an older model Jeep Cherokee before the driver fled the scene.

Officials said she succumbed to her injuries that same night.

Detectives released a picture of a similar model Jeep believed to be involved in the crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

