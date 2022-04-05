NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run horror.

Investigators said it happened along Northwest 22nd Avenue and 43rd Street, Monday night.

Police say a man who was walking beside his bike was run over and killed by the driver of a black Cadillac CTS.

The driver did not stop.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

