COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was injured in a hit-and-run horror in Coconut Creek.

Officials said a 58-year-old man was trying to cross the intersection near Copans and Lyons Road, Wednesday morning, when he was hit.

He was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

Coconut Creek Police said the car was a black 2019 Toyota.

The vehicle’s tag is KAJV81.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

