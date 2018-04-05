Police search for driver accused of striking biker in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is demanding answers after a hit and run that left a member of their family in the hospital.

Fifty-year old Jorge Rouco was riding his bike when he was struck by a vehicle along the westbound lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami Tuesday evening.

“It’s awful to think. Obviously we’re more concerned about his health and that he’s alive, but they could have left him for dead and that’s what kills us,” said Cynthia Vasconez, Rouco’s daughter. “How can somebody be out there and not stop.”

The victim, who was found by a Good Samaritan, was rushed to the hospital where he is now recovering.

“It’s kind of a scary, bad feeling to find him like that,” said Luis Fernandez, who found Rouco. “He was laying on the floor. Good thing that he had protection and wearing his helmet and stuff like that. That actually helped him out.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.