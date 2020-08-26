Police search for drive-by shooter who killed 2 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Hollywood.

Two victims were killed in the area of Fletcher Court and South 26th Avenue, at around 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators have since released a picture of a red vehicle spotted in the area of where the shooting occurred, saying it may be involved in the shooting.

Neighbors and family members said the victims were a father of two and a single mother of three.

