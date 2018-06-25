Police search for drive-by shooter in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a Northwest Miami-Dade shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened just after 3 a.m. Monday, near Northwest 46th Street and 23rd Court.

According to officials, the victim was struck by a drive-by shooter. He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police are now searching for the gunman.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

