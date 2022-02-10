DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen out of Deerfield Beach.

Authorities are looking for 15-year-old Toya Cooper, who was last seen on Dec. 15, around 7 a.m., at Deerfield Beach High School.

She stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black leggings and a pink headband.

Cooper has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.