Police search for crooks who used stolen credit card from fumigated Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking members of the public for their help in identifying two men who allegedly burglarized a Miami Shores home while it was being fumigated.

According to police, a home in the area of Northeast 102nd Street and Fifth Avenue was under fumigation when it was burglarized.

Investigators said the burglary occurred between the hours of 4 p.m. on May 29 and 10:30 a.m. the following day.

On May 30, two men were captured on surveillance footage making purchases with the homeowner’s credit card.

They were seen at a CVS located at 101 Hialeah Dr. and at a Walgreens located at 400 Hialeah Dr.

Detectives describe the subjects to be between the ages of 16 to 25 years old.

One of the crooks is described to have wavy brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray pants, black socks and sandals and wore a dark blue bandana to cover his face.

The other crook is described to be heavy-set and was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie, red shorts and black and white sandals.

If you have any information on this home burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

