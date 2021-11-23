HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help finding a pair of armed bank bandits.

The pair robbed a Regions Bank along West 28th Street and Fourth Avenue in Hialeah, Monday morning.

Investigators released surveillance photos showing the crooks with their faces covered.

The two robbers entered the business and demanded money.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

It is unclear how much money was taken.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.