Police search for crooks that robbed Miami couple at gunpoint

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a couple being targeted and their things being taken from them at gunpoint in Miami.

Cameras showed the tense moments when crooks approached the victims standing near 15th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street, Sunday.

The boyfriend gave up several chains he was wearing along with other property.

His girlfriend was also robbed, but neither of them were hurt.

The crooks took off in a white Chrysler 200.

One of the thieves was later caught on surveillance video shopping with the victims’ credit cards.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

