Police search for crooks after dogs, guns, designer clothes stolen from Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some pricey pups were stolen from a Miami home in the middle of the night early this week.

Miami police on Thursday morning released pictures and surveillance video of three crooks in the yard of a home on Northwest 10th Avenue near 41st Street.

“The victim was out of the house when he got an alert telling him there was people in front of the house,” said Miami Police Ofc. Michael Vega.

When the victim pulled up the video, he saw three people walking around the house. That’s when, he told police, he rushed home.

“Approximately 20 minutes later when he arrived, he noticed that his back door was open,” Vega said. “They had broken it down and three frenchie bulldogs were stolen. Now, these dogs are worth close to $60,000.”

Most people who live nearby said they had not heard anything about the theft.

“I hope they find their dogs because, you know, a lot of people love dogs,” said one nearby neighbor. “I love dogs.”

“It’s not the value of the dogs. It’s what these dogs represent to the victim,” Vega said.

Police said the three people in the video also took off with nine guns and $20,000 worth of designer clothes.

“If you know where these dogs are, if you know where the firearms, are please contact the City of Miami Police Department or contact Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous,” Vega said.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.