Police search for crook who targeted Miami Shores cellphone store

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing an iPhone from a Miami Shores Sprint store.

The crook was seen walking into the store, located near Northeast Second Avenue and 94th Street just before 6 p.m., Thursday.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking into the store, looking at an iPhone stand and talking to an employee.

Officials said he then proceeded to cut the security cables attached to the display and fled out of the store with an iPhone in hand.

Police searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the crook.

If you have any information on this iPhone burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

