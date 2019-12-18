Police search for crook who targeted Dillard’s in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Dillard’s in Pembroke Pines.

Surveillance cameras captured the crook walking into the store at the Pembroke Lakes Mall, located at 11945 Pines Blvd., on Nov. 15.

Investigators said the man stole over $1,400 worth of merchandise from the store.

Detectives believe the thief is between the ages of 18 to 25 years old, stands between 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs between 150 to 170 pounds.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

