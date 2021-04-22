Police search for crook who stole phones from Miramar cellphone repair store

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a crook who stole phones from a Miramar cellphone repair store.

Surveillance video from inside of the store captured a group of men inside.

Sean Reid, the owner of the store, can be seen repairing a phone at a desk in the back as one of the men reaches over the display case to grab a phone. The man did it an additional time.

“They was just lookin’ at it,” Reid said. “Like, they so calm about it, and then, they actually came and spoke to you after, and I was like, ‘This is insane for someone to actually do something like that.'”

The theft happened at the Android2Boost store on South State Road 7, near Southwest 30th Street.

Reid said the theft set him back around $900

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

