Police search for crook who stole merchandise from Pembroke Pines sporting goods store

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who stole golfing equipment from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pembroke Pines.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they said stole from the sporting goods store, located in the area of Southwest Second Street and South Flamingo Road, at around 7:40 p.m. on July 23.

Officials said he took off with nearly $1,600 worth of golf club equipment.

Can you identify this unknown suspect who removed $1,599.99 worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods (11940 Pines Blvd)? The suspect is described as a white male, mid-50s, approx 5'11" & 220lbs. Please contact the PPPD at 954-435-6563 w/ any information. (Case 2019-044137) pic.twitter.com/YQo8X1IoSs — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 5, 2019

He was last seen wearing a gray and blue Under Armour hat, blue Under Armour hoodie, blue shorts and gray sneakers.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

