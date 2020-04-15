Police search for crook who stole from Miami Beach cafe tip jar

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook involved in a theft at a Miami Beach cafe.

Surveillance video showed the subject putting their hand inside a tip jar at David’s Cafe near Alton Road and Fifth Street, Tuesday morning.

Staff members are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person in the video.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

