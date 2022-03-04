MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police detectives are searching for a crook who stole tools from a driveway.

Officers responded to the home along Northeast 51st Street and 6th Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

The victim told officers he was doing renovations on a driveway when he placed his construction tools on the ground and continued working.

That is when a man picked up his tools and fled the scene.

Surveillance video captured a black newer model Chevy sedan slowly pulling up to the front of the home. A man could be seen exiting the front passenger’s side of the vehicle and picking up the tools.

The tools are said to be worth approximately $2,000.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

