Police search for crook who burglarized Hialeah gas station

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who vandalized and burglarized a gas station in Hialeah.

Surveillance video captured the man pulling and breaking two gas pump hoses at the Exxon Gas Station, located at 50 SE 8th Ave., at approximately 4:30 a.m. on June 15.

The crook is then seen trying to break the glass window where the cashier was located.

Police said the damages are estimated to be worth $1,500.

The subject authorities are searching for is described to be a man with blond hair and slim build. He is believed to be between the ages of 18 to 25 years old.

If you have any information on this gas station burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

