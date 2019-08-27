Police search for crook who burglarized 6 cargo trucks in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who could be seen on camera burglarizing several cargo trucks in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a Penske Truck Rental business, located in the area of Northwest 82nd Street and North Miami Avenue, at approximately 3 a.m. on July 29.

The business had several trucks outside in the parking lot, and after police arrived on scene it was discovered six of the truck batteries were stolen.

Surveillance cameras captured a man making his way around the parking lot after he cut the fence outside of the business with bolt cutters.

Shortly after, the man could be seen walking back to his car with the batteries before driving away from the scene.

The batteries are valued at approximately $1,800 total.

Police describe the crook as standing approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has short hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a dark tank top and jeans.

The crook is believed to have a dark colored five door SUV. Police believe it may be a Nissan.

If you have any information on this business burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

