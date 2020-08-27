Police search for crook connected to 2 robberies in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a crook who is believed to be connected to several crimes in North Miami.

Officials are searching for a man believed to be connected to a robbery that happened at a Circle K on the corner of West Dixie Highway and Northeast 134th Street, Aug. 18.

Surveillance video showed the moment he pulled out a gun and demanded money from a store clerk.

The man then went around the counter and raided the register.

Police said they believe it’s the same man who robbed a laundromat, the next day.

Surveillance video there showed the crook going to a back room of the business on Northeast 140th Street where he took cash from a register.

The owner of the laundromat said the man also tried to break an ATM by shooting it.

If you have any information on these robberies, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

