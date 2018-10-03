Police search for couple who shoplifted at Sawgrass Mills Mall

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a couple accused of shoplifting from Sawgrass Mills Mall.

The man and woman were caught in the act by surveillance cameras stealing $400 worth of merchandise from Polo Ralph Lauren on Aug. 22.

According to police, the pair got away in a white, four-door Chrysler 200 from 2015, with the Florida tag number HPZZ51.

If you have any information on these thieves, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

