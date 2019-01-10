Police search for construction site burglars in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami police are searching for three individuals who broke into a construction site’s storage container.

The crime occurred in the area of Northwest 20th Street and Ninth Avenue.

The burglars are seen in surveillance video footage arriving in a white pickup truck.

According to officials, over $1,000 worth of equipment was taken.

If you have any information regarding this construction site burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

